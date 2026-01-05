Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Bling" opening reception

eventdetail
© All images courtesy of LRFA by permission of the artist

"Bling" is a group exhibition featuring a trio of artists whose practices embrace mixed media to produce works that are bold, luminous, and materially rich. Through layered surfaces, vibrant color, and dazzling texture, the artists explore creativity as something both playful and refined.

Across the practices of all three artists, sparkle moves beyond embellishment, becoming a language of creative freedom. "Bling" highlights the intersection of high fashion, material culture, and the everyday experience of viewing art, inviting audiences to consider how glamour, craft, and accessibility coexist on the gallery wall.

"Bling" is a group exhibition featuring a trio of artists whose practices embrace mixed media to produce works that are bold, luminous, and materially rich. Through layered surfaces, vibrant color, and dazzling texture, the artists explore creativity as something both playful and refined.

Across the practices of all three artists, sparkle moves beyond embellishment, becoming a language of creative freedom. "Bling" highlights the intersection of high fashion, material culture, and the everyday experience of viewing art, inviting audiences to consider how glamour, craft, and accessibility coexist on the gallery wall.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
2707 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://laurarathe.com/show/laura-rathe-fine-art-bling---stef-ross-anja-van-herle-russell-young-at-lrfa-houston

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.