Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Bling" opening reception

"Bling" is a group exhibition featuring a trio of artists whose practices embrace mixed media to produce works that are bold, luminous, and materially rich. Through layered surfaces, vibrant color, and dazzling texture, the artists explore creativity as something both playful and refined.

Across the practices of all three artists, sparkle moves beyond embellishment, becoming a language of creative freedom. "Bling" highlights the intersection of high fashion, material culture, and the everyday experience of viewing art, inviting audiences to consider how glamour, craft, and accessibility coexist on the gallery wall.