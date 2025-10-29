Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Back in Black" opening reception

© All images courtesy of LRFA by permission of the artist

"Back in Black" marks a new chapter for the Colquitt location of Laura Rathe Fine Art, reintroduced with a striking black façade and warm architectural accents that honor its legacy while embracing contemporary refinement. Featuring a curated selection of new works by LRFA artists, the exhibition celebrates individuality and collective vision alike. Each artist has spent months of dedicated work in the studio, refining their craft and creating pieces that reflect both personal evolution and shared purpose. Together, the art and the space tell a story of continuity, transformation, and the vibrant legacy of Laura Rathe Fine Art.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
2707 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://laurarathe.com/show/laura-rathe-fine-art-back-in-black-group-exhibition-at-lrfa-houston

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
