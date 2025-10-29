Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Back in Black" opening reception

"Back in Black" marks a new chapter for the Colquitt location of Laura Rathe Fine Art, reintroduced with a striking black façade and warm architectural accents that honor its legacy while embracing contemporary refinement. Featuring a curated selection of new works by LRFA artists, the exhibition celebrates individuality and collective vision alike. Each artist has spent months of dedicated work in the studio, refining their craft and creating pieces that reflect both personal evolution and shared purpose. Together, the art and the space tell a story of continuity, transformation, and the vibrant legacy of Laura Rathe Fine Art.