Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "A World Within" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "A World Within," a group exhibition featuring Lucrecia Waggoner, Carly Allen Martin, Audra Weaser, and Sandrine Kern.

"A World Within" is that quiet, internal space we all carry. A place shaped by memory, emotion, and the small moments that do not always have language. It is less about what is seen and more about what is felt: a shift in light, a trace of color, a form that seems familiar even if we cannot place it. A world where past experiences and passing thoughts live side by side, building emotional landscapes that feel intimate and vast at the same time.

The works in this exhibition lean into that idea - not defining it, but letting it unfold slowly, through texture, gesture, and stillness. Each artist offers a different entry point into this space, a glimpse into their inner world. Here, spaces are not shaped by physicality but emerge through introspection.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 4.