Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents Zhuang Hong Yi: "Forever in Bloom" opening reception

"Forever in Bloom" is a solo exhibition featuring iconic artist Zhuang Hong Yi. Following the momentum of his recent major museum exhibition, Zhuang continues to explore his use of the flower motif as a metaphor - preserving moments of beauty that feel both timeless and alive. This exhibition speaks to the legacy he’s built over the years, defined by a distinct visual language, that has left a lasting impression on collectors and audiences around the world.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 19.