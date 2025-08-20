Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents Zhuang Hong Yi: "Forever in Bloom" opening reception

WHEN
"Forever in Bloom" is a solo exhibition featuring iconic artist Zhuang Hong Yi. Following the momentum of his recent major museum exhibition, Zhuang continues to explore his use of the flower motif as a metaphor - preserving moments of beauty that feel both timeless and alive. This exhibition speaks to the legacy he’s built over the years, defined by a distinct visual language, that has left a lasting impression on collectors and audiences around the world.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 19.
Admission is free.