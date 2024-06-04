Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents Zhuang Hong Yi: "East Meets West" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "East Meets West," featuring new works by renowned artist Zhuang Hong Yi.

Zhuang Hong Yi is celebrated for his innovative use of rice paper, creating mesmerizing sculptures that blend Eastern and Western artistic traditions. "East Meets West" highlights the duality of his work: the intricate folding techniques symbolize Eastern craftsmanship, while the dynamic color transformations represent Western modernity.

The exhibition features Zhuang's rice paper sculptures, renowned for their ability to change color depending on the viewer's perspective, creating an interactive and immersive experience. Each of Zhuang Hong Yi’s flower beds embody the essence of Eastern art through meticulous paper folding, while the vibrant color shifts of Western artistic sensibilities are a direct inspiration from his time in the Netherlands, where Zhuang Hong Yi is profoundly inspired by the immense fields of flowers and the continual shift of colors that he sees in nature.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until July 8.