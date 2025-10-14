Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents Janna Watson: "Undercurrent" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Undercurrent," the third solo exhibition by Canadian artist Janna Watson. Known for abstract paintings rooted in language and poetry, Watson turns inward with new works that explore private history and transformation. Layered gestures and concentrated circular forms evoke solar and lunar rhythms, suggesting an interior world alive with light and motion. Through this autobiographical series, Watson reveals how the unseen shapes perception and emotion, inviting viewers to experience what is felt rather than seen.

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd D120, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://laurarathe.com/show/laura-rathe-fine-art-undercurrent---janna-watson-at-lrfa-houston

Admission is free.

