Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Beneath the Surface" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Beneath the Surface," a group exhibition featuring KX2, Audra Weaser, and Sydney Yeager. The show brings together women artists at pivotal stages in their careers, each navigating a challenging art world while pushing the boundaries of visual language and artistic practice.

"Beneath the Surface" explores what unites them: curiosity, experimentation, and the perseverance required to sustain meaningful creative work. Through layered materials, technical innovation, and meditative reflection, their work captures moments of balance and suspended energy, revealing the labor, depth, and transformation that often lie hidden behind apparent calm and beauty.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 31.