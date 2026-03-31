Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Beneath the Surface" opening reception

eventdetail
KX2, Echo, 2026, Mirror polished stainless steel inset with acrylic and mixed media on panel, 6.5 x 6.5 x 3.5 in each

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Beneath the Surface," a group exhibition featuring KX2, Audra Weaser, and Sydney Yeager. The show brings together women artists at pivotal stages in their careers, each navigating a challenging art world while pushing the boundaries of visual language and artistic practice.

"Beneath the Surface" explores what unites them: curiosity, experimentation, and the perseverance required to sustain meaningful creative work. Through layered materials, technical innovation, and meditative reflection, their work captures moments of balance and suspended energy, revealing the labor, depth, and transformation that often lie hidden behind apparent calm and beauty.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 31.

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Beneath the Surface," a group exhibition featuring KX2, Audra Weaser, and Sydney Yeager. The show brings together women artists at pivotal stages in their careers, each navigating a challenging art world while pushing the boundaries of visual language and artistic practice.

"Beneath the Surface" explores what unites them: curiosity, experimentation, and the perseverance required to sustain meaningful creative work. Through layered materials, technical innovation, and meditative reflection, their work captures moments of balance and suspended energy, revealing the labor, depth, and transformation that often lie hidden behind apparent calm and beauty.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd Ste D135, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://laurarathe.com/show/laura-rathe-fine-art-beneath-the-surface-audra-weaser-kx2-sydney-yeager

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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