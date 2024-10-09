Koslov Larsen presents Elizabeth Chiles: "Bread and Roses" opening reception

Koslov Larsen presents "Bread and Roses," the gallery’s inaugural solo exhibition of Austin-based artist Elizabeth Chiles’ work. Through the recurring motif of the star-shaped aster flower, Chiles explores the nature of connectedness between the cosmos and the individual, the world which shapes us and the worlds of our own creation.

The title of the exhibition draws from an early 20th century phrase expressing women’s demands to not only survive, but to thrive: “Bread for all, and roses, too.” Chiles at once embodies the roles of artist, homemaker, mother, and gardener, while ce­­lebrating the fruits of those labors through the construction of art and installation. Using only materials produced within her garden and photographed on site at her home, Chiles combines, layers, and re-imagines moments into interior worlds. These works build upon concepts developed in the series Time Being and Weave, previously exhibited in FotoFest’s Ten by Ten show and at Galveston Arts Center.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until December 20.