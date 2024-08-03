Koslov Larsen presents "Earthly Delights" opening reception

Koslov Larsen will present "Earthly Delights," an exhibition which walks viewers down a path of fantasy and fiction, through the winding walkways of the mind and out into the sun of a world crafted by imagination.

The exhibition largely centers on the Fantastical Feasts by Claire Rosen, a series of whimsical panoramic photographs depicting animals reveling around elaborate banquet tables, visually inspired by the Dutch Masters and Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. From honeybees to hedgehogs to elephants, photographed across the world in collaboration with nature preserves and animal rescues, the images communicate a sense of humanity intrinsic in nature, a peculiar and yet profound kinship.

Also included is the work of Amanda Marchand, Margeaux Walter, Kelda Van Patten, and Torrie Groening. Marchand breaks nature down into its most abstracted forms through constructed lumen prints, exploring the relationship between endangered flora and fauna and humanity’s mark on time. Walter’s playful trompe l’œil engages the viewer in staged, site-specific installations in the environment which toe the line between what is real and what is constructed and sensationalized, echoing a similar dissonance found in our current political and social landscape.

Van Patten’s constructed photographs take us through layers of time and intervention, occupying a liminal space between artifice and truth as we delve through the many stages of physical and digital processing to arrive at a “final” image in a permanent state of suspense. Groening creates scenes of self-contradiction, bite-sized worlds which compel questioning and inspire fantasy.

Throughout the exhibition, viewers will find tension between that which is apparent and that which lies below the surface, scratching at the edges of our comprehension and animating limitless possibilities.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 18.