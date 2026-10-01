Korean Festival Houston

eventdetail
MoeLoe Media

Korean Festival Houston celebrates the very best of Korean food, music, performing arts, and culture, featuring vendors and performers from around the world. The festival welcomes a broad and vibrant community of Houstonians, including foodies, K-Pop fans, families, and anyone eager to experience Korean culture in the heart of the city.

This year's headliners, Big Ocean, made history as the world's first K-Pop group with hard-of-hearing members. They will perform at 7 pm on October 10.

There will be sensory-friendly hours on October 11 from 11 am to 1 pm for a quieter, more relaxed festival experience. The KultureCity Sensory Activation Vehicle will be on-site the entire weekend, providing a safe and comfortable space for guests who need a moment to recharge.

Korean Festival Houston celebrates the very best of Korean food, music, performing arts, and culture, featuring vendors and performers from around the world. The festival welcomes a broad and vibrant community of Houstonians, including foodies, K-Pop fans, families, and anyone eager to experience Korean culture in the heart of the city.

This year's headliners, Big Ocean, made history as the world's first K-Pop group with hard-of-hearing members. They will perform at 7 pm on October 10.

There will be sensory-friendly hours on October 11 from 11 am to 1 pm for a quieter, more relaxed festival experience. The KultureCity Sensory Activation Vehicle will be on-site the entire weekend, providing a safe and comfortable space for guests who need a moment to recharge.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.kfesthouston.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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