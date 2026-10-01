Korean Festival Houston celebrates the very best of Korean food, music, performing arts, and culture, featuring vendors and performers from around the world. The festival welcomes a broad and vibrant community of Houstonians, including foodies, K-Pop fans, families, and anyone eager to experience Korean culture in the heart of the city.

This year's headliners, Big Ocean, made history as the world's first K-Pop group with hard-of-hearing members. They will perform at 7 pm on October 10.

There will be sensory-friendly hours on October 11 from 11 am to 1 pm for a quieter, more relaxed festival experience. The KultureCity Sensory Activation Vehicle will be on-site the entire weekend, providing a safe and comfortable space for guests who need a moment to recharge.