Kinetic Ensemble presents "Traditions Reimagined"

Kinetic Ensemble opens their 10th concert season with "Traditions Reimagined," featuring composers who have digested and transformed musical material from their immediate geographic and cultural contexts. Turkish-American composer Erberk Eryılmaz rewrites the mechanics of traditional Turkish percussion for an ensemble of piano and strings; Dutch composer Joey Roukens pulls material from old sea shanties and contemporary pop music alike; and American composer Alvin Singleton draws inspiration from the improvisations of his colleague Leroy Jenkins.