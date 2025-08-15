Kinetic Ensemble presents Notes Unspoken

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ashkan Image

Kinetic Ensemble continues its momentum into its second decade with thoughtfully curated performances. At the center of this season-opening concert program is Benjamin Britten’s Double Concerto for Violin and Viola (1932), which features Kinetic founder and Artistic Director Natalie Lin Douglas and core violist Sebastian Stefanović as soloists.

Accompanying the Double Concerto will be the premiere of a new string arrangement of Unstrung by Rice graduate Alex Berko (pictured above left), which pays homage to the bluegrass traditions of Kentucky; Michael Torke's December, which evokes the "cozy cheer" the composer felt on his paper route in the early days of Milwaukee winter; and American composer Libby Larsen’s String Symphony (1999), a lush and expansive work that pays homage to strings and explores the notion of an “American English” musical vernacular.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.kineticensemble.org/events-20252026-notes-unspoken

TICKET INFO

$15-$35

