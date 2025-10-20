Kenny G in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kenny G

Kenny G has released 19 albums in his career, most recently Innocence in 2023.

Kenny G has released 19 albums in his career, most recently Innocence in 2023.

WHEN

WHERE

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://www.smartfinancialcentre.net/events/kenny-g/

TICKET INFO

$47-$283

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.