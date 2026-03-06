Katy Sip N Stroll is an all-inclusive evening that invites guests to sip, savor, and stroll while supporting Christ Clinic, a vital nonprofit providing top-quality medical care and counsel to uninsured and underserved neighbors in the Katy area.

Produced by Food & Vine Time Productions and presented by Kroger, Katy Sip N Stroll is celebrating its 31st edition as the original community wine event in Katy - bringing together wines, cuisine, live music, and local flair in one setting.



Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 300 beverages, including over 200 wines, along with craft beer, spirits, and emerging beverage categories. The culinary experience features 35+ local restaurants and food vendors, each competing for the coveted Premier Culinary Awards, judged by a panel of chefs, food influencers, and media. A standout highlight returns with the Kroger Experience Alley - a 60-foot display of gourmet food offerings.