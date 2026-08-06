Katrina Walker presents Miss Dee's Kitchen

Meet Miss Dee, the Queen of the Hood - rocking her housecoat, smoking a cigarette, pushing her oxygen tank, and keeping everybody laughing with her unfiltered mouth.

When her hood friends gather in Miss Dee’s kitchen, secrets spill, gossip flies, and drama unfolds. The show also features her nosy mama Sugapie, a murder mystery surrounding Frankie J’s wife, the neighborhood sidepiece Sweetbaby, Reverend Theodore Bucky aka “The Funky Preacher, “Crow,” the meanest man on the planet, and Bougie “Blu.”