Katrina Walker presents Miss Dee's Kitchen

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Katrina Walker

Meet Miss Dee, the Queen of the Hood - rocking her housecoat, smoking a cigarette, pushing her oxygen tank, and keeping everybody laughing with her unfiltered mouth.

When her hood friends gather in Miss Dee’s kitchen, secrets spill, gossip flies, and drama unfolds. The show also features her nosy mama Sugapie, a murder mystery surrounding Frankie J’s wife, the neighborhood sidepiece Sweetbaby, Reverend Theodore Bucky aka “The Funky Preacher, “Crow,” the meanest man on the planet, and Bougie “Blu.”

Meet Miss Dee, the Queen of the Hood - rocking her housecoat, smoking a cigarette, pushing her oxygen tank, and keeping everybody laughing with her unfiltered mouth.

When her hood friends gather in Miss Dee’s kitchen, secrets spill, gossip flies, and drama unfolds. The show also features her nosy mama Sugapie, a murder mystery surrounding Frankie J’s wife, the neighborhood sidepiece Sweetbaby, Reverend Theodore Bucky aka “The Funky Preacher, “Crow,” the meanest man on the planet, and Bougie “Blu.”

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/miss-dees-kitchen/

TICKET INFO

$89.99 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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