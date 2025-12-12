Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts presents Arts in Motion Gala

As part of the University of Houston’s Centennial celebration and Can’t Stop Houston: The Centennial Campaign, the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts will host its 2026 Gala, Arts in Motion. The gala honors University of Houston Board of Regents member Beth Madison, Distinguished Alumnus Kenneth Radnofsky, and “Young Alumni on the Move” who embody creativity in motion. The gala raises funds for scholarships and creative University of Houston spaces that will fuel the next generation of artists and performers.