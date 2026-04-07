Kali Uchis in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Amaury Nessaibia

Kali Uchis comes to The Woodlands in support of her 2025 album, Sincerely.

Kali Uchis comes to The Woodlands in support of her 2025 album, Sincerely.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/kali-uchis-for-the-girls-tour-the-woodlands-texas-06-18-2026/event/3A006479B02AC059

TICKET INFO

$56-$327

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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