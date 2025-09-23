Kailee Mills Foundation presents 5th Annual Buckle Up Gala: The Derby Race to Save Lives

The Kailee Mills Foundation's 5th Annual Buckle Up Gala: The Derby Race to Save Lives that celebrates the foundation’s community of families and supporters while raising funds to advance its mission of preventing fatalities and injuries from non-seat belt use through awareness, education, scholarships, and community programs.



Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, seated dinner, silent and live auctions, a champagne wall, and an after-party with DJ entertainment and dancing. During the dinner program, honorees will be recognized and awards presented. The emcees for the evening are FOX 26 news anchor Caroline Collins and Johnny “Bravo” Holloway.