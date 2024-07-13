Quantcast

Jurassic Quest

Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is an adventure through 165 million years of dinosaurs where visitors can roam among the true-to-life dino herd, take the video tour, and enjoy plenty hands-on for kids with a giant fossil dig, inflatables, ridable dinosaurs, a live Raptor training show, real fossils, photo opps, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

NRG Center
NRG Park, 1 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054, USA
https://tickets.jurassicquest.com/houstontx2024/events/f8679cd0-bce0-4eba-3b5a-f26d4d986a4e

TICKET INFO

$22 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.