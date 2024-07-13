Jurassic Quest is an adventure through 165 million years of dinosaurs where visitors can roam among the true-to-life dino herd, take the video tour, and enjoy plenty hands-on for kids with a giant fossil dig, inflatables, ridable dinosaurs, a live Raptor training show, real fossils, photo opps, and more.
Jurassic Quest is an adventure through 165 million years of dinosaurs where visitors can roam among the true-to-life dino herd, take the video tour, and enjoy plenty hands-on for kids with a giant fossil dig, inflatables, ridable dinosaurs, a live Raptor training show, real fossils, photo opps, and more.