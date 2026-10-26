Julieta Venegas in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Julieta Venegas

Julieta Venegas comes to Houston in support of her new album, Norteña.

Julieta Venegas comes to Houston in support of her new album, Norteña.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A006541D1F26932

TICKET INFO

$48-$162

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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