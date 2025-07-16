Joey Valence & Brae in concert

Photo courtesy of Joey Valence & Brae

Hip hop duo Joey Valence & Brae come to Houston in support of their 2024 album, No Hands.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues - Houston
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/joey-valence-brae-hyperyouth-world-tour-houston-texas-10-06-2025/event/3A0062EA9CEF3084

TICKET INFO

