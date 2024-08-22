JLF Houston

Photo courtesy of Asia Society Texas

At the "greatest literary show on Earth," JLF Houston, internationally acclaimed authors and thinkers will take part in a range of provocative panels and debates alongside Houston's best local writers on the thoughts and issues that resonate with the times.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/jlf-houston-2

TICKET INFO

$10-$20

