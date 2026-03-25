Jinjer in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jinjer

Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer comes to Houston in support of their 2025 album, Duél.

Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer comes to Houston in support of their 2025 album, Duél.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Houston
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/jinjer-duel-north-america-2026-houston-texas-06-23-2026/event/3A00646BF1144B15

TICKET INFO

$57-$195

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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