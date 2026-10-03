Jazz Houston presents Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas

Jazz Houston will celebrate the holiday season in true Gulf Coast style with the Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas, bringing together the Jazz Houston Orchestra led by Vincent Gardner along with special guests, New Orleans’ own Doreen Ketchens and Herlin Riley.
The high-energy performance fuses the signature funk and second-line spirit of New Orleans with the rich groove and big band brilliance of Houston. From soulful holiday classics to foot-stomping Crescent City favorites, the evening captures the warmth, joy, and rhythmic fire of two legendary musical cities.
Jazz Houston will celebrate the holiday season in true Gulf Coast style with the Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas, bringing together the Jazz Houston Orchestra led by Vincent Gardner along with special guests, New Orleans’ own Doreen Ketchens and Herlin Riley.
The high-energy performance fuses the signature funk and second-line spirit of New Orleans with the rich groove and big band brilliance of Houston. From soulful holiday classics to foot-stomping Crescent City favorites, the evening captures the warmth, joy, and rhythmic fire of two legendary musical cities.