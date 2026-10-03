Jazz Houston presents Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jazz Houston

Jazz Houston will celebrate the holiday season in true Gulf Coast style with the Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas, bringing together the Jazz Houston Orchestra led by Vincent Gardner along with special guests, New Orleans’ own Doreen Ketchens and Herlin Riley.

The high-energy performance fuses the signature funk and second-line spirit of New Orleans with the rich groove and big band brilliance of Houston. From soulful holiday classics to foot-stomping Crescent City favorites, the evening captures the warmth, joy, and rhythmic fire of two legendary musical cities.

Jazz Houston will celebrate the holiday season in true Gulf Coast style with the Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas, bringing together the Jazz Houston Orchestra led by Vincent Gardner along with special guests, New Orleans’ own Doreen Ketchens and Herlin Riley.

The high-energy performance fuses the signature funk and second-line spirit of New Orleans with the rich groove and big band brilliance of Houston. From soulful holiday classics to foot-stomping Crescent City favorites, the evening captures the warmth, joy, and rhythmic fire of two legendary musical cities.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/jazz-houstons-bayou-city-crescent-city-christmas/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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