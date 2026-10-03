Jazz Houston presents Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas

Jazz Houston will celebrate the holiday season in true Gulf Coast style with the Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas, bringing together the Jazz Houston Orchestra led by Vincent Gardner along with special guests, New Orleans’ own Doreen Ketchens and Herlin Riley.

The high-energy performance fuses the signature funk and second-line spirit of New Orleans with the rich groove and big band brilliance of Houston. From soulful holiday classics to foot-stomping Crescent City favorites, the evening captures the warmth, joy, and rhythmic fire of two legendary musical cities.