Japan's National Theatre presents Bunraku

Japan’s National Theatre comes to Houston with a pair of quintessential pieces of bunraku repertoire, showcasing all the reasons bunraku has been designated as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Audiences will witness a production of traditional Japanese puppet known for its globally influential three-person puppet manipulation technique invented in the mid-18th century.

Featuring scenography by Kazuo Oga, art director for many classic Studio Ghibli anime such as My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke, the performance offers Americans a glimpse into Japan’s rich cultural heritage as well as what Japan has in store for the World Expo 2025, to be held in Osaka.