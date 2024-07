Japan-America Society of Houston will explore and engage with Japan’s musical past, present, and future by presenting wagakki trio Rin’. Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music alumni Chie Arai, Mana Yoshinaga, and Tomoca Nagasu have created a new sound that combines the koto (zither), biwa (lute), sangen (shamisen), and shakuhachi (bamboo flute) with mainstream music.