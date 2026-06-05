Japan-America Society of Houston presents Puffy AmiYumi in concert

Puffy AmiYumi is one of Japan’s most beloved and recognizable musical duos. Since their debut in 1996, Ami Onuki and Yumi Yoshimura have won over fans around the world with their signature blend of J-pop and rock, delivering songs that are as catchy as they are timeless.

This special 30th anniversary performance is more than a concert - it’s a “birthday carnival.” Featuring fan favorites, beloved classics, and plenty of surprises, Puffy AmiYumi brings a lively, feel-good energy that invites audiences to sing along, smile, and share in the fun.