Japan-America Society of Houston presents Kinoshita Kabuki's Kanjincho

Kinoshita Kabuki’s Kanjinchō comes to Houston for a one-night-only performance, transforming the traditional theater experience through bold, immersive staging that places audience members directly on the stage alongside the performers.

Created by visionary dramaturg Yuichi Kinoshita and directed by Kunio Sugihara, the contemporary reimagining of the 1840 kabuki classic blends classical performance techniques with modern theatrical vocabulary. Rooted in one of kabuki’s most beloved works - adapted from the Noh play Ataka - Kanjinchō tells the gripping story of the warrior monk Benkei, whose loyalty, courage, and ingenuity are tested as he protects his disguised lord from capture.

In the production, actors move around and among the audience, dissolving the boundary between spectator and stage. The on-stage seating creates an atmosphere of immediacy and shared presence, allowing audiences to experience the physicality, rhythm, and emotional intensity of kabuki at close range.

Presented by the Japan-America Society of Houston, the performance offers a rare opportunity to encounter classical Japanese theater in a form that feels urgent, accessible, and deeply human - faithful to tradition while boldly reimagined for today.

It will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles.