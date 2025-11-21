Jack Johnson in concert

Photo by Tahnei Roy

Jack Johnson comes to The Woodlands in support of his new album, SURFILMUSIC, the soundtrack for the forthcoming documentary chronicling Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/jack-johnson-surfilmusic-tour-2026-the-woodlands-texas-08-28-2026/event/3A006363F24CE2CA

TICKET INFO

$66-$362

