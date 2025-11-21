Jack Johnson in concert

Jack Johnson comes to The Woodlands in support of his new album, SURFILMUSIC, the soundtrack for the forthcoming documentary chronicling Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician.
Jack Johnson comes to The Woodlands in support of his new album, SURFILMUSIC, the soundtrack for the forthcoming documentary chronicling Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA