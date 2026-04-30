Italian Cultural & Community Center presents Angelo Greco

The Italian Cultural & Community Center and Angelo Greco & Company (AG & Co.) present an intimate program exploring the artistic journey of Angelo Greco, Principal Dancer with the Houston Ballet and founder of AG & Co. The program traces his path from early training in Italy to an international dance career, culminating in his recent return to Italy through performances and future creative initiatives. Through short film segments, personal reflection, and moderated conversation, attendees will gain insight into Greco’s development as an artist and the vision behind his company.