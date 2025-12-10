ISHIDA Dance Company presents Rara avis, a highly physical and emotionally resonant program. Rara avis follows a singer who struggles with imposter syndrome as she returns to stage after taking a hiatus.
The program includes Mutual Comfort by Romanian choreographer Edward Clug and a new dance theater work by British-Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever.
WHEN
WHERE
Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://ishida.thundertix.com/events/253604
TICKET INFO
$25-$120
