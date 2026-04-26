International Voices Houston presents Through the Eyes of a Child

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Image courtesy of International Voices Houston

From soothing lullabies and hymns of hope to beloved folk songs and musical theater, the multicultural choir International Voices Houston will present Through the Eyes of a Child, exploring the deep connection between music and cherished memories of youth.

From soothing lullabies and hymns of hope to beloved folk songs and musical theater, the multicultural choir International Voices Houston will present Through the Eyes of a Child, exploring the deep connection between music and cherished memories of youth.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2026/through-eyes-child

TICKET INFO

$25-$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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