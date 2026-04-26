International Voices Houston presents Through the Eyes of a Child
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Image courtesy of International Voices Houston
From soothing lullabies and hymns of hope to beloved folk songs and musical theater, the multicultural choir International Voices Houston will present Through the Eyes of a Child, exploring the deep connection between music and cherished memories of youth.
From soothing lullabies and hymns of hope to beloved folk songs and musical theater, the multicultural choir International Voices Houston will present Through the Eyes of a Child, exploring the deep connection between music and cherished memories of youth.