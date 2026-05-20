International Pride Orchestra presents Pride Celebration Concert

The International Pride Orchestra will present its 2026 Pride Celebration Concert, a one-night-only event bringing together artists and audiences for an evening of music, community, and celebration.

Drag icon Peaches Christ will take center stage as host for the evening, delivering the signature high camp and razor-sharp humor that only Peaches can bring. The program will be led by a trio of conductors, including Christine Brandes, guest conductor at Seattle Opera, Atlanta Opera and Chicago Opera Theater; Robert Moody, the music director of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, and Arizona MusicFest; and Michael Roest, the orchestra's founder, who has guided the ensemble from the ground up.

Together, they have curated a program that confronts, celebrates, and reflects the realities of the world around us. Joining Peaches and the International Pride Orchestra is bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

The International Pride Orchestra unites LGBTQ+ musicians and allies from around the world to present concerts, celebrate community, and raise awareness for organizations that uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Through bold and joyful performances, IPO creates spaces of visibility, solidarity, and connection while affirming the beauty, resilience, and humanity of queer lives.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit The Montrose Center, Houston's largest LGBTQ+ community center.