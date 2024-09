Yuri Herrera will read from his newest novel, Season of the Swamp, which re-imagines the 18 months Benito Juárez spent as an exile in New Orleans before his return to Mexico in 1855. With the historical record silent about Juárez’s experiences in New Orleans, Herrera explores how that time might have prepared him for his role as the first indigenous head of state in the postcolonial Americas.

The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.