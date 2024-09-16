Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Katie Kitamura & Karen Russell

Photo by Clayton Cubitt

Katie Kitamura and Karen Russell will read from their new novels Audition and The Antidote.

Kitamura's Audition is a novel that twists the two narratives of an accomplished actress and a troubled youth into a compulsively readable story.

Russell's new novel, The Antidote, is set in the mythical town of Uz, Nebraska, during the Dust Bowl. The story follows a cast of characters, including a “Prairie Witch” who keeps the secrets and memories of her fellow townspeople.

The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

WHEN

WHERE

Alley Theatre
615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/inprint-katie-kitamura-karen-russell-reading/

TICKET INFO

$5

