Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Jennifer Chang & Naomi Shihab Nye

Jennifer Chang and Naomi Shihab Nye will read from their poetry collections An Authentic Life and Grace Notes: Poems about Families.
Chang's new collection An Authentic Life, offers, with Chang’s signature meditative urgency, a bold examination of a world influenced by war and patriarchy.
Nye's new collection, Grace Notes: Poems about Families, is a collection of 100 never-before-published poems celebrating family and community.
The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.
