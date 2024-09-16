Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Jennifer Chang & Naomi Shihab Nye

Jennifer Chang and Naomi Shihab Nye will read from their poetry collections An Authentic Life and Grace Notes: Poems about Families.

Chang's new collection An Authentic Life, offers, with Chang’s signature meditative urgency, a bold examination of a world influenced by war and patriarchy.

Nye's new collection, Grace Notes: Poems about Families, is a collection of 100 never-before-published poems celebrating family and community.

The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.