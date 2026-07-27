Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Claudia Rankine

Claudia Rankine will read from her new hybrid-genre work, Triage, followed by an on-stage conversation led by poet and Rice University professor Phillip B. Williams. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

Claudia Rankine will read from her new hybrid-genre work, Triage, followed by an on-stage conversation led by poet and Rice University professor Phillip B. Williams. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.