Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Claudia Rankine
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Photo by Dirk Skiba
Claudia Rankine will read from her new hybrid-genre work, Triage, followed by an on-stage conversation led by poet and Rice University professor Phillip B. Williams. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.
Claudia Rankine will read from her new hybrid-genre work, Triage, followed by an on-stage conversation led by poet and Rice University professor Phillip B. Williams. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.