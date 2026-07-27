Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Claudia Rankine

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Photo by Dirk Skiba

Claudia Rankine will read from her new hybrid-genre work, Triage, followed by an on-stage conversation led by poet and Rice University professor Phillip B. Williams. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

Claudia Rankine will read from her new hybrid-genre work, Triage, followed by an on-stage conversation led by poet and Rice University professor Phillip B. Williams. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

WHEN

WHERE

Brockman Hall For Opera
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/inprint-claudia-rankine-reading-2/

TICKET INFO

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