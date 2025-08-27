Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

eventdetail
Photo by Manny Jefferson

MacArthur fellow Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, born in Nigeria, returns to Houston with her new novel, Dream Count, which follows the lives of four women: Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer stranded in pandemic-lockdown America, who grapples with past choices and regrets; Zikora, her best friend, a successful lawyer brokenhearted by betrayal, who must turn to the person she thought she needed least; Omelogor, Chiamaka’s outspoken cousin, a financial powerhouse in Nigeria who begins to question how well she knows herself; and Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, who is raising her daughter in America, but faces a hardship that threatens all she has worked to achieve.

Ngozi Adichie will read from Dream Count, followed by an on-stage conversation led by Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

MacArthur fellow Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, born in Nigeria, returns to Houston with her new novel, Dream Count, which follows the lives of four women: Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer stranded in pandemic-lockdown America, who grapples with past choices and regrets; Zikora, her best friend, a successful lawyer brokenhearted by betrayal, who must turn to the person she thought she needed least; Omelogor, Chiamaka’s outspoken cousin, a financial powerhouse in Nigeria who begins to question how well she knows herself; and Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, who is raising her daughter in America, but faces a hardship that threatens all she has worked to achieve.

Ngozi Adichie will read from Dream Count, followed by an on-stage conversation led by Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/inprint-chimamanda-ngozi-adichie-reading/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.