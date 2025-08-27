Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

MacArthur fellow Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, born in Nigeria, returns to Houston with her new novel, Dream Count, which follows the lives of four women: Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer stranded in pandemic-lockdown America, who grapples with past choices and regrets; Zikora, her best friend, a successful lawyer brokenhearted by betrayal, who must turn to the person she thought she needed least; Omelogor, Chiamaka’s outspoken cousin, a financial powerhouse in Nigeria who begins to question how well she knows herself; and Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, who is raising her daughter in America, but faces a hardship that threatens all she has worked to achieve.

Ngozi Adichie will read from Dream Count, followed by an on-stage conversation led by Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.