Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Ayad Akhtar
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Photo by Vincent Tullo
Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar will read from his new novel, The Radiance, followed by an on-stage conversation led by a local author/journalist. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.
Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar will read from his new novel, The Radiance, followed by an on-stage conversation led by a local author/journalist. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.