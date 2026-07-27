Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Ayad Akhtar

eventdetail
Photo by Vincent Tullo

Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar will read from his new novel, The Radiance, followed by an on-stage conversation led by a local author/journalist. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar will read from his new novel, The Radiance, followed by an on-stage conversation led by a local author/journalist. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

WHEN

WHERE

Alley Theatre
615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/inprint-ayad-akhtar-reading/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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