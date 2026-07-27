Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Andrea Bajani and Claire Vaye Watkins

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Photo by Adolfo Frediani

Andrea Bajani and Claire Vaye Watkins will read from their respective new novels, The Anniversary (translated by Geoffrey Brock) and Yellow Pine, followed by an on-stage conversation led by professor and National Book Critics Circle Award finalist Lacy M. Johnson. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

Andrea Bajani and Claire Vaye Watkins will read from their respective new novels, The Anniversary (translated by Geoffrey Brock) and Yellow Pine, followed by an on-stage conversation led by professor and National Book Critics Circle Award finalist Lacy M. Johnson. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

WHEN

WHERE

Congregation Emanu El
1500 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/inprint-andrea-bajani-claire-vaye-watkins-reading/

TICKET INFO

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