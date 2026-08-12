Inprint Cool Brains! Series presents Rex Ogle

The 2026/2027 Inprint Cool Brains! Series will present award-winning author Rex Ogle, who will share his new books: Fruitcake, a graphic novel about surviving middle school and finding the courage to be yourself, and Absent, a middle grade novel about three boys who skip school, told in verse, prose, and comics.

Ogle is the author of more than 100 books for kids, including comics, graphic novels, and memoirs, most notably Free Lunch (winner of the ALA/YALSA award for Excellence in Nonfiction), Abuela Don’t Forget Me (ALA/YALSA award for Excellence in Nonfiction finalist), Road Home (a Micheal Printz Honor and Stonewall Honor book), and middle grade graphic novels Four Eyes and Pizza Face.