Inprint Cool Brains! Series presents Rex Ogle

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Photo by Dustin Wooten

The 2026/2027 Inprint Cool Brains! Series will present award-winning author Rex Ogle, who will share his new books: Fruitcake, a graphic novel about surviving middle school and finding the courage to be yourself, and Absent, a middle grade novel about three boys who skip school, told in verse, prose, and comics.

Ogle is the author of more than 100 books for kids, including comics, graphic novels, and memoirs, most notably Free Lunch (winner of the ALA/YALSA award for Excellence in Nonfiction), Abuela Don’t Forget Me (ALA/YALSA award for Excellence in Nonfiction finalist), Road Home (a Micheal Printz Honor and Stonewall Honor book), and middle grade graphic novels Four Eyes and Pizza Face.

The 2026/2027 Inprint Cool Brains! Series will present award-winning author Rex Ogle, who will share his new books: Fruitcake, a graphic novel about surviving middle school and finding the courage to be yourself, and Absent, a middle grade novel about three boys who skip school, told in verse, prose, and comics.

Ogle is the author of more than 100 books for kids, including comics, graphic novels, and memoirs, most notably Free Lunch (winner of the ALA/YALSA award for Excellence in Nonfiction), Abuela Don’t Forget Me (ALA/YALSA award for Excellence in Nonfiction finalist), Road Home (a Micheal Printz Honor and Stonewall Honor book), and middle grade graphic novels Four Eyes and Pizza Face.

WHEN

WHERE

Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School
10410 Manhattan Dr, Houston, TX 77096, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/inprint-cool-brains-series-presents-rex-ogle/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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