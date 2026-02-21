Inprint and Congregation Emanu El present My Childhood in Pieces: Edward Hirsch

Photo by Garrett Hongo

Inprint and Congregation Emanu El will present My Childhood in Pieces: Edward Hirsch, featuring a reading by Hirsch from his memoir, My Childhood in Pieces, followed by a conversation with Houston writer Leah Lax and a book sale and signing. Brazos Bookstore will be on-site to sell books.

WHEN

WHERE

Congregation Emanu El
1500 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/my-childhood-in-pieces-edward-hirsch-in-conversation-with-leah-lax/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

