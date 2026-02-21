Inprint and Congregation Emanu El present My Childhood in Pieces: Edward Hirsch
eventdetail
Photo by Garrett Hongo
Inprint and Congregation Emanu El will present My Childhood in Pieces: Edward Hirsch, featuring a reading by Hirsch from his memoir, My Childhood in Pieces, followed by a conversation with Houston writer Leah Lax and a book sale and signing. Brazos Bookstore will be on-site to sell books.
Inprint and Congregation Emanu El will present My Childhood in Pieces: Edward Hirsch, featuring a reading by Hirsch from his memoir, My Childhood in Pieces, followed by a conversation with Houston writer Leah Lax and a book sale and signing. Brazos Bookstore will be on-site to sell books.