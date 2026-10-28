Inman Gallery presents "Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson" opening reception

Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson creates image-based fiber works that document the distinctive phenomena and evolving landscape of her native Iceland. She spends a significant part of each year in her native country, observing her surroundings and collecting imagery. Her chosen source material is often photographic, but she also engages in a regular practice of painting watercolors of her country’s dynamic and extreme landscape.

Returning to her studio in Cleveland, Ohio, Jónsson references the imagery she has collected for her final compositions, meticulously painting onto silk. Her hand-painted warp threads are woven with their horizontal weft counterparts to produce vibrant and visually shifting scenes. Existing in the space between painting and textile-making, Jónsson blurs the boundaries of both, creating works that move between representation and abstraction.