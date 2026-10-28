Inman Gallery presents "Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of the artist

Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson creates image-based fiber works that document the distinctive phenomena and evolving landscape of her native Iceland. She spends a significant part of each year in her native country, observing her surroundings and collecting imagery. Her chosen source material is often photographic, but she also engages in a regular practice of painting watercolors of her country’s dynamic and extreme landscape.

Returning to her studio in Cleveland, Ohio, Jónsson references the imagery she has collected for her final compositions, meticulously painting onto silk. Her hand-painted warp threads are woven with their horizontal weft counterparts to produce vibrant and visually shifting scenes. Existing in the space between painting and textile-making, Jónsson blurs the boundaries of both, creating works that move between representation and abstraction.

Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson creates image-based fiber works that document the distinctive phenomena and evolving landscape of her native Iceland. She spends a significant part of each year in her native country, observing her surroundings and collecting imagery. Her chosen source material is often photographic, but she also engages in a regular practice of painting watercolors of her country’s dynamic and extreme landscape.

Returning to her studio in Cleveland, Ohio, Jónsson references the imagery she has collected for her final compositions, meticulously painting onto silk. Her hand-painted warp threads are woven with their horizontal weft counterparts to produce vibrant and visually shifting scenes. Existing in the space between painting and textile-making, Jónsson blurs the boundaries of both, creating works that move between representation and abstraction.

WHEN

WHERE

Inman Gallery
1502 Alabama St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.inmangallery.com

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.