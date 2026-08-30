Inman Gallery presents Angela Fraleigh: "I have decided not to be Hungry" opening reception

Angela Fraleigh’s newest paintings enter the charged terrain of the feral feminine, unleashing a cast of unruly figures animated by desire, instinct, and an irrepressible appetite. Maenads, witches, and animals emerge and recede through lush layers of paint, carrying an energy that shifts between the ecstatic and the intimate, the violent and the tender. Fire runs through the work not simply as an element, but as a condition: flame, fever, intensity, slow burn, illumination, and the heat through which one thing becomes another. Guided by a logic closer to ritual than narrative, Fraleigh approaches painting as a form of alchemy, allowing images to collide, dissolve, and transmute.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.