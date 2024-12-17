Indo-American Association presents Mukarrar... Timeless Ghazals
Photo courtesy of Indo-American Association
The Indo-American Association will present a soulful tribute to the masters of Urdu poetry and ghazal, featuring Jazim Sharma. With Salim Arif’s rich narration weaving history and poetry, the evening immerses the audience in the beauty and emotion of timeless ghazals.
