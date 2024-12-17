Indo-American Association presents Mukarrar... Timeless Ghazals

The Indo-American Association will present a soulful tribute to the masters of Urdu poetry and ghazal, featuring Jazim Sharma. With Salim Arif’s rich narration weaving history and poetry, the evening immerses the audience in the beauty and emotion of timeless ghazals.

Unity of Houston
2929 Unity Dr, Houston, TX 77057, USA
https://www.iaahouston.org/resources/events/mukarrar.html

$29-$99

