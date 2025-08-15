Indo-American Association presents ​From Bandish to Bandits: A Classicool Journey with Purbayan Chatterjee

Photo courtesy of Purbayan Chatterjee

Classicool features a group of musicians who collaborate to create shorter, more accessible versions of traditional ragas, incorporating elements like bass and drums. Classicool has been described as a contemporary interpretation of classical and fusion music in India, with Purbayan Chatterjee at the helm.

The band includes other talented musicians and has performed at various events, showcasing a unique blend of instruments such as the sitar, tabla, keyboard, violin, and percussion. The project has also involved collaborations with other artists, such as U Rajesh, in a musical collaboration named "Milaap," which blends classical and Carnatic music.

WHEN

WHERE

Student Center South
4455 University Dr, Houston, TX 77204, USA
https://iaahouston.org/resources/events/classicool.html

TICKET INFO

$32.39-$116.79

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
