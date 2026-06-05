Indian Performing Arts Samskriti presents Incredible India: Call of the Flute

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Indian Performing Arts Samskriti

In Incredible India: Call of the Flute, artists from Houston, Austin and Dallas enact stories of Krishna, the mischievous little boy who steals milk and butter from the villagers’ homes; the young lad who flirts with the milkmaids but also bravely fights evil forces for the sake of his people; the savior who protects a young princess from being dishonored in public; the divine flautist who dances with joyous abandon in the garden of Vrindavan. And as the dance gathers momentum, music fills the air, magical, celestial, divine, ethereal, as Krishna plays on…..

In Incredible India: Call of the Flute, artists from Houston, Austin and Dallas enact stories of Krishna, the mischievous little boy who steals milk and butter from the villagers’ homes; the young lad who flirts with the milkmaids but also bravely fights evil forces for the sake of his people; the savior who protects a young princess from being dishonored in public; the divine flautist who dances with joyous abandon in the garden of Vrindavan. And as the dance gathers momentum, music fills the air, magical, celestial, divine, ethereal, as Krishna plays on…..

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/incredible-india-call-of-the-flute/?wcs_timestamp=1787428800

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.