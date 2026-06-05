Indian Performing Arts Samskriti presents Incredible India: Call of the Flute

In Incredible India: Call of the Flute, artists from Houston, Austin and Dallas enact stories of Krishna, the mischievous little boy who steals milk and butter from the villagers’ homes; the young lad who flirts with the milkmaids but also bravely fights evil forces for the sake of his people; the savior who protects a young princess from being dishonored in public; the divine flautist who dances with joyous abandon in the garden of Vrindavan. And as the dance gathers momentum, music fills the air, magical, celestial, divine, ethereal, as Krishna plays on…..