ImagineNation Expo will featureLEGO®, superheroes, princesses, comics, Funko Pops, gourmet-themed foods, and more. This event is for those who want to pose with their favorite characters, show off their brick-building skills, or just have fun. There will be activities such as pickleball, laser tag, mining for gems, meet and greet with comic artists, brick building, and more.