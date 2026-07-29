IM Houston presents Tapestry Gala: Timeless Threads

IM Houston will celebrate dialogue, collaboration and service at its annual Tapestry Gala. The theme of this year's event, "Timeless Threads," honors the enduring connections woven through more than 60 years of IM Houston’s service to the community. It reflects the relationships forged across faiths and cultures, the work that continues today, and the lasting legacy carried forward for future generations.

KTRK ABC13 Anchor Gina Gaston will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening, which will recognize Linh and Fred G. Marshall with the 2026 Tapestry Award - the organization’s highest philanthropic honor. The evening will also honor the William A. Lawson Institute for Peace and Prosperity with the 2026 Spirit of Respect Award.