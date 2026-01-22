IM Houston present Wags and Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show

Philanthropic animal lovers will don their capes and assemble their sidekicks as Houston’s dogs unite at the annual Wags and Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show.

The Superheroes Unleashed! themed celebration will feature a celebrity pet fashion show produced by Todd Ramos, a silent auction, luncheon, and surprises. The afternoon will be led by Luncheon Chairs Chaun and Derrick Vaughn. The program will be emceed by podcast host Amanda Sapp, honoring Elizabeth “Chrissy” Tate.

The event benefits IM Houston’s Animeals program, which provides pet food and other supplies to more than 1,000 pets belonging to homebound seniors in IM’s Meals on Wheels program.